John Ball Zoo honoring healthcare workers and first responders with discount admission

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – John Ball Zoo is announcing they will be honoring and thanking healthcare workers and first responders with discount admission. All physicians, nurses, technicians, medical researchers, medical admissions, EMTs, firefighters, law enforcement, and active duty military can visit the Zoo from July 26 – 31 for $4 off their daily admission!

John Ball Zoo is offering this special discount to express their deep gratitude to healthcare workers and first responders for their tireless commitment and resilience to keep us safe and healthy during this especially challenging time. Each day they go to work they’re putting themselves and their loved ones at risk for the health and safety of our communities

John Ball Zoo hopes a visit brings precious family time, and the opportunity to breathe some fresh air and relax.

These special tickets can be reserved by selecting the Health Care and First Responders ticket category on the Zoo’s website at www.jbzoo.org/tickets. Tickets can be purchased at the Zoo but it is recommend reserving online prior to a visit to assure the day and time.

On the day of the visit, these healthcare workers and first responders will be asked to show their valid work ID at the admission gate, along with your ticket. John Ball Zoo is located on Fulton Ave., one mile west of downtown Grand Rapids. For questions or for more information, visit www.jbzoo.org, call (616) 336-4301 or email info@jbzoo.org.

Article by John Ball Zoo