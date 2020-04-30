John Ball Zoo helps a local student with their school project

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – My friend Asher is doing a school project and he asked for a little help. His project is about lions and he’s looking for some fun facts about lions. To help answer his question the best we can, we reached out to the John Ball Zoo to see if they could help!

If you and your kids want to hear more fun facts about different animals at the zoo, the John Ball Zoo is holding Zoo Insider videos every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 2pm on their Facebook and YouTube pages. They will feature various animals around the zoo so kids can learn more about their favorite animals!