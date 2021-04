GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - One of our favorite destinations in West Michigan is getting ready to open! The John Ball Zoo has been working hard and planning to get ready to welcome families back to make memories and to have some fun.

With the great weather that we have been seeing, it is no doubt that families are itching to get out to the zoo and the John Ball Zoo Staff and animals cannot wait to see people there. Make sure you stop by to check out the famous red panda babies from last year who are really active and engaging in the exhibits. This makes them easy to see and fun to watch. There are plenty of other new additions to the zoo that you do not want to miss including, little baby monkies and armidillos.