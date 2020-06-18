John Ball Zoo celebrates Sammy the Chimp’s 42nd birthday

GRAND RAPID, Mich (WOOD) – This week, the John Ball Zoo is celebrating WildLive Week which includes a special birthday party for Sammy the Chimp! Sammy turned 42 years old recently and the John Ball Zoo sure knows how to throw a party! The chimp exhibit was decorated in a fun way that included interactive activities for the chimps to play and have fun together.

Animal enrichment is very important for the zoo keepers at John Ball Zoo. This helps take care of the animals both physically and mentally which impacts their overall behavior and mood. Animal enrichment includes providing the animals with activities that they would normally do in the wild like use a stick to dig for bugs. All of the animals at the zoo get this type of love and care! This is just another reason we love the John Ball Zoo!