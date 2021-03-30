John Ball Zoo Camp Registration coming soon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It is finally that time of year where summer camp registration is beginning to open and families can get excited about all of the fun and learning at their disposal during Summer vacation. John Ball Zoo is excited to announce that summer camp registration will be opening to zoo members next Wednesday, March 31. Spend you Summer talking with the tigers and learning with the lions.

John Ball Zoo’s Summer camp started over 25 years ago and they canot wait to welcome back campers in a new, safe way. While classes sizes might be smaller than usual, John Ball Zoo will be offering multiple sessions for each grade level at different times throughout the summer as well as implementing other protocol in order to keep your kids safe while maintaining their typical summer fun.

Kids pre-k through 9th grade will have fun exploring different animal themes and planned activities such as games, zoo tours, park exploration, behind-the-scene tours, keeper talks, hands-on animal demonstrations, stories, songs, art projects and more to help bring the class to life. A full class schedule is available on the John Ball Zoo website.

Member registration will begin Wednesday, March 31 starting a 8 A.M. Non-members will be able to get their kids registered beginning on Monday, April 12 starting at 8 A.M. The zoo ecourages you to register you child as soon as possible to reserve their spot in up to two classes. For more information visit the John Ball Zoo website or click here.