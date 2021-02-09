John Ball Zoo and Frederik Meijer Gardens team up for Virtual Animal Adventures

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at the John Ball Zoo and Frederik Meijer Gardens are teaming up to bring Virtual Animal Adventures to West Michigan!

The “I will Owl-ways Love You” event takes place right before Valentine’s Day on February 13th at 10am and will focus on everything owls! See the owls up close at the John Ball Zoo and continue the learning by exploring an owl sculpture at Meijer Gardens and an owl-inspired art activity that you can do at home!

The event is $3 for members and $5 for non-members and you can register here.