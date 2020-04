GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – A fun, yet educational, way to get kids outside is to have them do nature journaling like our friends at the John Ball Zoo! Nature journaling is a way for kids to record what they are observing while outdoors about the world around them. There are so many things happening outside between birds, plants, trees, seasons, weather, insects, soil conditions, and more that children could observe.

