Enjoy the Grand Rapids Public Museum and John Ball Zoo Membership Reciprocal while you still can!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There are only a few more days left to enjoy the great membership reciprocal benefits at the Grand Rapids Public Museum and John Ball Zoo. This means that members at both the Grand Rapids Public Museum and John Ball Zoo can use their membership interchangeable. John Ball Zoo member have the opportunity to use their membership to get into the Grand Rapids Public Museum completely free. And Grand Rapids Public Museum members are able to enjoy a whole lot of animal fun at John Ball Zoo, free of charge. Don’t forget that these great benefits only go through the end of August so be sure to check this out while you still can!