Check out the new Meerkat habitat at the John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – If you’re looking for a fun family adventure, take a trip to the John Ball Zoo! There are so many things to see and do at the zoo that people of all ages will love. Right when you walk into the zoo, you’ll notice life-like sculptures of animals. These are life size animals made out of bricks apart of their BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise exhibition! There are over 40 sculptures placed throughout the zoo. The exhibition brings awareness to the importance of preservation of endangered species and keeping wildlife safe. There are tons of different animals for families to check out, and you can even read about each animal!

Another new thing families will see is the Meerkat habitat. This is a super fun and interactive exhibit for kids to enjoy. You can pop right into the middle of habitat and see the animals up close. There’s also a scavenger hunt around the habitat where kids can learn more about the animal. It’s super cool!

To find out more information about the zoo’s hours and how to reserve a time for your family to go, head to the John Ball Zoo’s website.