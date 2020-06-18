Celebrate WildLive Week with the John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – It’s WildLive Week at the John Ball Zoo and they want to celebrate with the entire community! WildLive Week is a celebration of the Zoo which will boast animal birthdays, fun videos, community partnership announcements, and new ways to see the Zoo. Since their largest fundraiser of the year was canceled due to COVID-19, this is a fun way for the zoo to raise money that will help them take great care of the animals and continue to provide awesome experiences for guests.

Each day from now until Tuesday, June 23rd, the zoo will have fun things happening on their social media pages. Check out the schedule here!