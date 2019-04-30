Intellectual disabilities recognized through the documentary Intelligent Lives Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) - An insightful documentary, Intelligent Lives, has come to light that showcases three young people who have intellectual disabilities and how they go about their everyday lives as one of the most systematically segregated people in America. We sat down with social worker, author, and advocate Janice Fialka and School News Network representative Alissa Hoffstee to discuss the film and the importance of inclusion for all children in and out of the classroom.

This is a powerful documentary of individuals who challenge the perceptions of intelligence through their everyday lives. It proves that no matter the person or their abilities, they can have a bright and successful future.