Information about Battle Creek Public School’s meal distribution program

BATTLE CREEK, Mich (WOOD) – Battle Creek Public Schools is going above and beyond to help their students in need during these uncertain times. The food service program is providing breakfast and lunch for all students, 7 days a week to ensure no student goes hungry while away from school. The food services team is working with local partners to provide meals for students and has already distributed 192,716 meals and will continue to serve meals at their pick up locations throughout the end of the school year.

