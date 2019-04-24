Inclusive sensory program in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) - The John Ball Park Zoo and Grand Rapids Public Museum are partnering together along with Kulture City to provide a sensory inclusive program for all guests! Anyone who has sensory issues will now be provided a bag during their visit to the zoo or museum. The bag includes different tools like fidget toys and noise proof headphones. This is such a great program to ensure all guests have a wonderful experience no matter what!
If you or your family would like one of these bags during your trip, visit the front desk or ask an employee for one!
