Inclusive sensory program in Grand Rapids Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) - The John Ball Park Zoo and Grand Rapids Public Museum are partnering together along with Kulture City to provide a sensory inclusive program for all guests! Anyone who has sensory issues will now be provided a bag during their visit to the zoo or museum. The bag includes different tools like fidget toys and noise proof headphones. This is such a great program to ensure all guests have a wonderful experience no matter what!

If you or your family would like one of these bags during your trip, visit the front desk or ask an employee for one!