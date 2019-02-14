Ice sculptures and boats make for a fun weekend with Maranda

Looking for some family fun this weekend? Check out Maranda’s guide to free and affordable West Michigan family fun!

Valent-ICE – A World of Winter

FREE (excluding ice-skating)

Dates: Thursday, February 14- Sunday, Feb 17

Venue: Rosa Parks Circle

This is an ice-themed showcase for over 50 ice sculptures. Some of the activities include walking and running tours, giveaways, live carving sessions and ice-skating.

Taste of Soul Sunday

FREE (plus free parking)

Date:  Sunday, February 17, 2019

Time: 1:00-4:30pm

Host: Grand Rapids Public Library Foundation

Venue: Main library (111 Library St. NE)

There will be live soul music, free food samples from area restaurants, hands-on activities and crafts related to African American culture, information related to heritage.

Boat Show at DeVos Place

$12 for adults, $5 for children (6-14), 5 & under is free

Time: Thursday – 2:00-9:00pm, Friday – 11:00am-9:00pm,  Saturday – 10:00am-8:00pm, Sunday – 11:00am-5:00pm​​​​​​​

Kalamazoo Baby & Family Expo

FREE

Date: Sunday, February 17, 2019

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm

Venue: Radisson Plaza Hotel at Kalamazoo Center (100 W Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49007)

Live performances, door prizes, giveaways and family activities. There will be over 50 exhibitors to present information and opportunities about healthcare, daycare, dance classes, diaper services, and more.

