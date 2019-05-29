Maranda

How to keep kids reading this summer

Posted: May 29, 2019 04:53 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - School is just about done for the year which means the excitement of summer vacation is upon us! However, with all the fun things planned this summer for kids, it’s also so important to keep kids reading throughout the summer.

Kalamazoo Public Library held a super cool event for the 22nd year in downtown Kalamazoo called Ready to Read. This event has community members come out and read to over 1,500 preschoolers from around the area. These individuals dressed up in their favorite story book characters to make the event that much more fun for the kids!

It is so important to keep kids reading throughout the summer so they do not lose their reading skills after 3 months away from school. Reading enhances children’s imagination and expands their understanding, which is why we are kicking off another summer of the Maranda Summer Reading Club! This is a 6 week reading program for kids to engage in and they’ll receive incentives to keep reading throughout the summer. Head to your local library for more information!

List of participating libraries for the 2019 Summer Reading Program:

  • Allendale Township Library
  • Alvah N. Belding Memorial Library
  • Carson City Public Library
  • Crystal Community Branch Library
  • Cedar Springs Public Library
  • Clarksville Area Library
  • Coopersville Area District Library
  • Croton Township Library
  • Dorr Township Library
  • Fennville District Library
  • Freeport District Library
  • Fremont Area District Library
  • Fruitport District Library
  • Georgetown Township Public Library
  • Grant Area District Library
  • Flat River Community Library

 

  • Grand Rapids Public Library
  • Main Library
  • Madison Square Branch
  • Ottawa Hills Branch
  • Seymour Branch
  • Van Belkum Branch
  • West Leonard Branch
  • West Side Branch
  • Yankee Clipper Branch
  • Hackley Public Library
  • Hastings Public Library
  • Henika District Library
  • Herrick District Library
  • Herrick North Branch Library
  • Hesperia Community Library
  • Home Township Library
  • Hopkins District Library
  • Gary Byker Memorial Library of Hudsonville
  • Ionia Community Library

 

  • Kent District Library
  • Alpine Township Branch
  • Alto Branch
  • Byron Township Branch
  • Caledonia Township Branch
  • Cascade Township Branch
  • Comstock Park Branch
  • East Grand Rapids Branch
  • Englehardt (Lowell) Branch
  • Gaines Township Branch
  • Grandville Branch
  • Kellogsville Branch
  • Kentwood (Richard L. Root) Branch
  • Krause Memorial (Rockford) Branch
  • Nelson Township / Sand Lake Branch
  • Plainfield Township Branch
  • Spencer Township Branch
  • Tyrone Township Branch
  • Walker Branch
  • Wyoming Branch & Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped

 

  • Lake Odessa Community Library
  • Leighton Township Library
  • Loutit District Library

 

  • Muskegon Area District Library
  • Administration & Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped
  • Dalton Branch
  • Egelston Branch
  • Holton Branch
  • Montague Branch
  • Muskegon Heights Branch
  • Muskegon Township Branch
  • North Muskegon Walker Memorial Branch
  • Norton Shores Jacob O. Funkhouser Branch
  • Ravenna Branch

 

  • Newaygo Area District Library
  • Patmos Library
  • Timothy C. Hauenstein Reynolds Township Library
  • Salem Township Library
  • Saranac Public Library
  • Saugutuck-Douglas District Library
  • Sparta Township Library
  • Spring Lake District Library
  • Thornapple Kellogg School & Community Library
  • Tamarack District Library
  • White Cloud Community Library
  • White Lake Community Library
  • Howard Miller Public Library
