How to keep kids reading this summer Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - School is just about done for the year which means the excitement of summer vacation is upon us! However, with all the fun things planned this summer for kids, it’s also so important to keep kids reading throughout the summer.

Kalamazoo Public Library held a super cool event for the 22nd year in downtown Kalamazoo called Ready to Read. This event has community members come out and read to over 1,500 preschoolers from around the area. These individuals dressed up in their favorite story book characters to make the event that much more fun for the kids!

It is so important to keep kids reading throughout the summer so they do not lose their reading skills after 3 months away from school. Reading enhances children’s imagination and expands their understanding, which is why we are kicking off another summer of the Maranda Summer Reading Club! This is a 6 week reading program for kids to engage in and they’ll receive incentives to keep reading throughout the summer. Head to your local library for more information!

List of participating libraries for the 2019 Summer Reading Program:

Allendale Township Library

Alvah N. Belding Memorial Library

Carson City Public Library

Crystal Community Branch Library

Cedar Springs Public Library

Clarksville Area Library

Coopersville Area District Library

Croton Township Library

Dorr Township Library

Fennville District Library

Freeport District Library

Fremont Area District Library

Fruitport District Library

Georgetown Township Public Library

Grant Area District Library

Flat River Community Library

Grand Rapids Public Library

Main Library

Madison Square Branch

Ottawa Hills Branch

Seymour Branch

Van Belkum Branch

West Leonard Branch

West Side Branch

Yankee Clipper Branch

Hackley Public Library

Hastings Public Library

Henika District Library

Herrick District Library

Herrick North Branch Library

Hesperia Community Library

Home Township Library

Hopkins District Library

Gary Byker Memorial Library of Hudsonville

Ionia Community Library

Kent District Library

Alpine Township Branch

Alto Branch

Byron Township Branch

Caledonia Township Branch

Cascade Township Branch

Comstock Park Branch

East Grand Rapids Branch

Englehardt (Lowell) Branch

Gaines Township Branch

Grandville Branch

Kellogsville Branch

Kentwood (Richard L. Root) Branch

Krause Memorial (Rockford) Branch

Nelson Township / Sand Lake Branch

Plainfield Township Branch

Spencer Township Branch

Tyrone Township Branch

Walker Branch

Wyoming Branch & Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped

Lake Odessa Community Library

Leighton Township Library

Loutit District Library

Muskegon Area District Library

Administration & Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped

Dalton Branch

Egelston Branch

Holton Branch

Montague Branch

Muskegon Heights Branch

Muskegon Township Branch

North Muskegon Walker Memorial Branch

Norton Shores Jacob O. Funkhouser Branch

Ravenna Branch