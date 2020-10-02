How raising butterflies can turn into a fun science lesson for kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – We recently had the opportunity to visit a local school and family to hear more about their experiences with raising butterflies. Students and teachers at Hudsonville Christian Schools have a Butterfly Garden that was a built a few years ago as a place for students to learn more about ecosystems and food chains, but also admire the beauty of nature.

We also visited a local family who began raising butterflies due to a little boys interest. The mom turned this experience into a science lesson for her children but teaching them more about butterflies and how they are important for our environment.

Both Hudsonville Christian Schools and this local family are using the world around them to help educate their students with a hands on approach during these uncertain times. What an awesome idea!