Honoring Rich Beishuizen on National Milk Day with Milk Means More and Country Fresh

Maranda

by: Katie Meyers, Where You Live Producer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – You may remember Rich Beishuizen from his time at Country Fresh where he spent his summers out at Maranda’s park Parties handing out ice cream sandwiches, bringing smiles to faces and helping to create lasting memories. That was what Rich was all about.

Today Maranda, Rich’s Family, Milk Means More, and Country Fresh joined together to honor his life by dedicating a cooler in his memory at Muskegon Rescue Mission. This cooler will provide dairy to the women and children at the center that need it.

>>>Take a look!

