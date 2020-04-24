Homeschooling hacks: Turn chores into lesson plans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The stay-at-home order has been stressful for parents as they are wearing multiple hats during this uncertain time. Not only are they working (either from home or at their place-of-work), keeping kids entertained, cooking, cleaning, but they also have taken on homeschooling. Dr. Michael Ungar has provided some great homeschooling tips for parents on how to turn household chores into a learning experience for kids. These are awesome ways to turn everyday things that need to get done around the house as opportunities for kids to learn math, science, language arts, and social studies.

Empty the dishwasher: This is an excellent opportunity to teach younger children about ratios when staking plates of different sizes Sorting laundry: This is great for learning the concept of “sets”,not to mention expanding vocabulary regarding colors Preparing shopping list and meal ideas: Figuring out what to get at the grocery store requires calculating the number of people in the household, what they eat, and the number of dates they need food as well as all the other aspects of food preparation. This is an opportunity to apply math concepts in the kitchen. Baking and measuring ingredients is also a wonderful way to learn everything from math to chemistry. This also helps improve a child’s literacy when following a recipe. Watching the news: This is a great way to teach older children about politics and geography. Kids can look up facts online about other countries and what they hear on the news. Researching bio-chemistry: Have your older kids also research the current coronavirus pathogen so they can know more about what is happening with this pandemic. Have them report back to you with facts they learn. Reading and writing: A great way to keep children reading and writing is to read together as a family and journal about what you read. You can also have kids write letters to loved ones since visits aren’t possible. Yard work: Civics can be taught to children by asking them to do a good deed, like yard work, for either parents, neighbors, or elderly loved ones. Help clean the house: It’s important now more than ever to wash your hands and keep your space clean from germs. This is a great way to teach kids about cleaning, have them help you! Of course, keep them away from certain chemicals. Also, encourage kids to wash their hands!! Physical exercise: Encouraging your kids to get outside and be active right now is important for their mental and physical health. Go on a family walk, hike, bike ride, etc. An exercise routine and downtime from being online is part of a healthy at home schedule.

Rather than stressing out and struggling to teach kids their school work, get creative and show them how their homework and projects relate to everyday life. Of course, use the curriculum provided by teachers, but also find new approaches to teaching your kids the same content.

Michael Ungar, Ph.D., is a Family Therapist and Professor of Social Work at Dalhousie University where he holds the Canada Research Chair in Child, Family and Community Resilience; and author of Change Your World: The Science of Resilience and the True Path to Success. More about Dr. Ungar: www.michaelungar.com