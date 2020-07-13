Holland Museum re-opens doors to public

HOLLAND, Mich (WOOD) – Another West Michigan favorite is re-opening to the public! Museum lovers get excited because the Holland Museum is re-opening their doors today, July 13th. The museum will be open on Friday – Sunday from 10am – 5pm and will require guests to follow social distancing as well as wear masks. While the Spark!Lab will remain closed, the museum will offer scavenger hunt information and hand-out activities for children and their families to do at home.The museum will continue to offer free admission the second Monday of each month from 4-7 p.m. The organization’s historical homes will remain closed for the duration of the summer.

