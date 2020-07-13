Holland Museum re-opens doors to public

PORTAGE, Mich (WOOD) - Today is a special day in Portage because our friends at the Air Zoo have officially re-opened to the public! Starting today, Monday, July 13th, Air Zoo is re-opening their doors while enforcing social distancing and new safety guidelines to ensure all guests stay safe and healthy while visiting.

The Air Zoo’s indoor amusement park rides, flight simulators, Missions Theater and several of the hands-on Flexhibits and KEVA stations are temporarily closed for guest safety. The Air Zoo plans to reintroduce these experiences when they are deemed safe to do so. In the meantime, new exhibitions and enhancements to current exhibits are being deployed throughout the remainder of the year!