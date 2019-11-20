Holiday parades, beautiful performances, and more family fun this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – There are tons of family friendly events and activities to kick off the holiday season this weekend! From the highly anticipated release of The Lion King on Broadway and Frozen II to the 100th year of the Grand Rapids Santa Parade, here’s a full list of fun for you and your family!

Grand Rapids Santa Parade

This year marks the 100th year of the Art Van Santa Parade in Downtown Grand Rapids! The streets of downtown will be filled with holiday cheer including marching bands, carolers, local performers, Santa and Mrs. Claus, costumes, and more!

Winter Wonder Walk

The Christmas Lite Show is hosting a special event this weekend for families to come and enjoy the lights up close! There will be hot cocoa, Santa’s Reindeer, and more during this night of fun. The event goes from 6pm – 8pm and tickets can be purchased here!

Battle Creek Holiday Parade

The Battle Creek Holiday Parade takes place this Saturday from 6-9pm in Downtown Battle Creek! The event will be full of bands, festive floats, and more. The event will launch the seasonal Battle Creek International Lights Festival!

Broadway Grand Rapids brings The Lion King on Broadway

Broadway Grand Rapids brings the city of Grand Rapids Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway starting November 20th through December 1st at the DeVos Performance Hall. Get tickets to one of the shows here!

Frozen II in Theaters this Weekend

Kids and family everywhere are highly anticipating the release of Frozen II which hits theaters this Friday, November 22nd! Head to your local Celebration Cinema to witness magical journey the famous characters Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven are up to this time around!

Muskegon Festival of Trees

The Muskegon Festival of Trees starts November 20th and runs through December 1st in Downtown Muskegon. Every day will feature different activities and events for families to enjoy including holiday concerts, kids’ activities, pictures with Santa, and of course viewing all the beautifully decorated trees!

A Very Merry Market Day

The Downtown Market in Grand Rapids is hosting a special holiday event where families can shop for holiday gifts in the artisan market. After shopping, families can then enjoy some delicious food and festive fun. The event takes place this Saturday, November 23rd from 10am – 5pm.

Hudsonville Holiday Parade

Downtown Hudsonville is hosting their annual holiday parade this Saturday starting at 10am. After the lively and festive parade concludes, there will be a community party complete with Santa, hot chocolate, cookies, games and crafts for kids.

Elf, the Musical at GR Civic Theatre

The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre is putting on a show that will surely spread Christmas cheer! Elf, The Musical starts this Friday, November 22nd and performances take place through December 22nd. Watch Buddy’s adventure from the North Pole to the Big Apple as he brings the spirit of the holiday season to all. Tickets are available here!

Muskegon Civic Theatre: A Christmas Carol

The Muskegon Civic Theatre is putting on a beautiful performance of A Christmas Carol starting this weekend through December 1st at the Frauenthal Center in Muskegon.

Silver Bells in the City

The entire city of Downtown Lansing will be flowing with holiday lights at the annual Silver Bells in the City event this Friday starting at 5pm. There will be a parade for families to enjoy beautiful lights, high school marching bands, horse drawn carriages, the arrival of Santa, and more. After is the officially lighting of the State of Michigan Christmas Tree which will take place in front of the State Capitol followed by fireworks over the capitol dome.

