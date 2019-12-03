Holiday family fun for this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The first weekend of December has brought tons of Holiday fun for the whole family! Check out my list below with a variety of events and activities that will surely bring some holiday cheer.

Christmas Tree Lighting at Rosa Parks Circle

The Downtown Grand Rapids annual Christmas Tree Lighting is this Friday, December 6th at Rosa Parks Circle from 5:30pm – 7:30pm. They have an evening full of fun stuff for families including beautiful performances, arts and crafts, yummy treats, exciting announcements, and of course a visit from Santa! The lighting of the Christmas Tree will be just before 6:30pm with Mayor Bliss and Maranda!

Maranda’s Free Skate 4 Kids

Maranda’s Free Skate 4 Kids starts this weekend! Kids 17 and under can skate for free at The Rink in Battle Creek every Friday from 4:30pm – 6:30pm thanks to Battle Creek Community Foundation and on Saturday’s from 10am to noon at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids thanks to Fifth Third Bank! Plus, Milk Means More and Biggby will provide free hot cocoa!

Candy Cane Hunt

The City of Kalamazoo is hosting their 14th Annual Candy Cane Hunt on Saturday, December 7th from 12pm – 2pm at Homer Stryker Field. Nearly 5,000 candy canes will be hidden for children to find! In addition to the hunt, there will also be holiday activities, arts and crafts, prize drawings, and visiting with Santa.

Grand Haven Jingle Bell Parade

Downtown Grand Haven is hosting their annual Jingle Bell Parade this Saturday starting at 6pm! Local businesses and non-profits will help ring in the holiday season with festive floats, music, costumes, and good cheer. After the parade, head to Central Park for the lighting of the community Christmas tree and caroling!

Elf, the Musical at GR Civic Theatre

The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre is putting on a show that will surely spread Christmas cheer! Elf, The Musical starts this Friday, November 22nd and performances take place through December 22nd. Watch Buddy’s adventure from the North Pole to the Big Apple as he brings the spirit of the holiday season to all. Tickets are available here!

Christmas Lite Show

The Christmas Lite Show is back for its 22nd year of family fun at Fifth Third Ballpark. This drive-thru light show is nearly 2 miles long with millions of lights, animated displays, lighted tunnels, and more! This event begins this weekend and happens every Friday and Saturday night through Christmas. Families can even meet Santa after driving through the lights from 6-9pm.

Hastings Jingle & Mingle

This 3 day holiday celebration is taking place in Hastings all weekend long. The event includes tons of Christmas lights, rides on the Holly Trolly, Santa’s workshop, Christmas parade, Santa Dash 5K run, and so much more.

Coopersville Nighttime Christmas Parade

Downtown Coopersville is hosting their Nighttime Christmas Parade for their 39th year! Along with the parade, there will be face painting, kid friendly activities, treats, live music, and of course a visit from Santa! The parade starts at 7pm.

Sign Language Santa in Grand Rapids

Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services in Grand Rapids are hosting a Signing Santa this Saturday from 11am – 1pm at Crossroads Middle School! In addition to Santa, there will be signed story time, holiday crafts, snacks, and drinks. There will be gifts available for the first 50 kids that attend! Gifts can be donated by calling 616-732-7358.

Downtown Grandville Christmas Parade

Downtown Grandville is holding their Christmas Parade on Friday, December 6th to bring a night full of holiday music and cheer. There will be tons of holiday activities for families to partake in including refreshments, free rides on the holiday train, photos with Santa and his reindeers, and more! The parade starts at 7:30pm.

GR Symphony presents Wolverine Worldwide Holiday Pops

The Grand Rapids Symphony is holding an amazing holiday performance December 5th – 8th at the DeVos Performance Hall! They’ll be performing tons of your favorite Holiday traditional songs with carols, sing-alongs, and more. Santa will even be making an appearance!

Nutcracker Ballet by West Michigan Youth Ballet

The West Michigan Youth Ballet are putting on a beautiful performance of The Nutcracker on Saturday and Sunday at Forest Hills Fine Arts Center. This is a timeless classic suited for all ages.

Santa Wonderland & Grinch Visits Forever Curious Children’s Museum

Forever Curious Children’s Museum is hosting a fun holiday event on Saturday, December 7th from 10am – 5:30pm! They’ll be having tons of holiday celebrations while offering free admission all day! There will be craft stations, letters to Santa, visit from Santa himself, and story time with The Grinch! They are also encouraging kids to bring a nonperishable food item to be donated to a local food entry and anyone who does will be entered for a free birthday party at the museum!

Live Nativity at Critter Barn

The Critter Barn of Zeeland is getting in the Christmas spirit with their Live Nativity that will run December 4th through the 28th. The Live Nativity is staged inside their historic barn with vows, donkeys, sheep, goats, rabbits, and more!

Deck the Halls at Holland Museum

The Holland Museum is celebrating the holiday season by inviting the community to come help decorate the museum lobby for Deck the Halls on Saturday, December 7th from 11am – 4pm! Families will be able to help trim the tree, listen to holiday music, make ornaments, and more! This event is a free and family friendly event!