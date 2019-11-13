Holiday celebrations, new exhibits and more family fun this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The holiday season is right around the corner so several cities, businesses, and organizations are beginning the celebration this weekend for the most wonderful time of year!

From holiday parades, Air Zoo’s 40th anniversary, hockey games, and beautiful performances, I have a full list of super fun family events and activities this weekend!

Kalamazoo Holiday Parade

The Kalamazoo Holiday Parade is taking place in Downtown Kalamazoo this Saturday starting at 11am! After the parade, head to the WOOD TV8 downtown studio in Kalamazoo to get a photo with Santa, enjoy milk and cookies, and pet real reindeer all for free!

Birthday Bash Weekend at the Air Zoo

The Air Zoo is celebrating their 40th anniversary this weekend in a big way! They’ll be offering tons of awesome activities and special offers for families to enjoy.

Saturday & Sunday: Guests will receive 40% off admissions to enjoy all the rides, games, attractions, activities, and entertainment that the Air Zoo offers.

Monday, November 19th: Air Zoo Day! Guests will enjoy free admission all day long.

Holiday Open House

The Battle Creek Community Foundation invites families to the Kellogg Arena to enjoy a free holiday celebration for all! The event will include photos with Santa, activities, games, treats, and more! The event takes place this Saturday from 2pm – 5pm.

Bodies Revealed Opens at GRPM!

Bodies Revealed is back at the Grand Rapids Public Museum and it opens this Saturday! Families will have the opportunity to learn all about the human body and view the organs and internal systems like never before.

Downtown Holland Holiday Open House

Downtown Holland is hosting their holiday open house this Saturday from 5-8pm. Families will be able to stroll the decorated and brightly lit streets to get into the holiday spirit. There will be carolers, treats, activities, and the opportunity for a picture with Santa. The Holiday Open House will conclude with the official lighting of the Downtown Holland Christmas tree at 8pm!

West Michigan Home Sporting Events:

Grand Rapids Drive: Home Opener Friday and Saturday at the Delta Plex. Games start at 7pm, admission $5.

Home Opener Friday and Saturday at the Delta Plex. Games start at 7pm, admission $5. Grand Rapids Griffins: Home this Friday at the Van Andel Arena. Game starts at 7pm.

Home this Friday at the Van Andel Arena. Game starts at 7pm. Muskegon Lumberjacks: Home this Friday and Saturday at the LC Walker Arena in Muskegon. Game starts at 7pm

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

Experience the magic of a classic holiday tale as Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas comes to life at Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo this weekend! Get tickets by phone or online here.

Muskegon Civic Theatre: A Christmas Carol

The Muskegon Civic Theatre is putting on a beautiful performance of A Christmas Carol starting this weekend through December 1st at the Frauenthal Center in Muskegon.

Jurassic Quest

Jurassic Quest is coming to Grand Rapids this weekend for tons of fun with rides, activities, and dinosaurs at the DeVos Place Convention Center! There will be realistic dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, bounce houses, face painting, educational stations and more! Get your tickets now.

Science on Saturday at VAEI

Join the Van Andel Education Institute for Science on Saturday, a fun and exciting program for both students and adults. Participants will get to experience acting and thinking like a scientist on Saturday morning from 9am – 11am. Register here today!

Pioneer Living

The Lakeshore Museum Center in Muskegon is hosting a special event for children and families to learn more about the lives of Michigan settlers in the 1800s. There will be tons of interactive activities including games and building a mini cabin.

Make it a great weekend, Where You Live!