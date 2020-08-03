Henry’s Vegetable Wagon: Mattawan teen grows his love for farming

MATTAWAN, Mich (WOOD) – I recently had the opportunity to visit Henry’s Vegetable Wagon in Mattawan where a 14 year old boy grows, harvests, and sells his own vegetables to the community. He has tons of fresh vegetables from July – September that he grows right on his farm, or over at his grandfather’s farm. He is a great kid with an incredible work ethic! Henry’s inspiration for his vegetable wagon is his grandpa, who is a local farmer.

If you’re ever in the Mattawan area, you have to check out Henry’s Vegetable Wagon! For more information, check out his Facebook page!

