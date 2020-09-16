Help provide hope to kids with critical illnesses at the virtual Make-A-Wish Michigan Wish Ball

Maranda
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – So many individuals have missed out on special occasions and events due to COVID-19, but a group you may not have realized is children with critical illnesses waiting on a wish through Make-A-Wish. More children are waiting on wishes than ever before and Make-A-Wish Michigan needs the communities help to honor these wishes.

You and your family can join a community of supporters who are coming together to give kids hope with the virtual Make-A-Wish Ball – When Stars Align. You can help make stars align from the comfort of your own home by ordering a meal prepared by the wonderful Chef Collin of Sunningdale Golf & Country Club, to be delivered to your front door on Thursday, September 24th by a Make-A-Wish representative. Find out more information and register for the event here!

