Help local girl raise money to go to Camp No Limits

GRAND RAPID, Mich (WOOD) – If you’re looking for a cute accessory for your dog and want to help a little girl go to camp, check out this awesome opportunity! Jaelyn of Grand Rapids is making and selling dog bandannas to raise money to go to Camp No Limits! Check out some of her bandannas below! If you would like to buy one of her bandannas and support her journey to camp, text 616-299-7316.

Camp No Limits is a non-profit providing camp for children with limb loss and differences. The camp aims to provide education, mentorship, and support to these children and families. Camp No Limits fosters a welcoming and supportive community in the hopes of helping all those who attend the camp.