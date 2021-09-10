The annual Kids Can Conquer night took the field for an unforgettable game!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, Fifth Third Bank and the West Michigan Whitecaps partnered together to bring the annual Kids Can Conquer Night to LMCU Ballpark. This allowed kids that are typically stuck in the hospital to take the field and experience a different side of the baseball game. On September 7th Kids helped to run the ballpark by working with groundskeepers, PA announcer, on-field MC, social media, and a host of other jobs.

“It’s more than a ‘feel-good’ game,” said Jenny Garone, Whitecaps Community Relations Manager. “The kids get a real opportunity to see how areas of the ballpark work and inspire our fans, staff, and players at the same time.”

