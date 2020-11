GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - The helen is a special place for kids and families. Take a look at this story from a family and their journey with the hospital.

It's Epilepsy Awareness Month so we caught up with our friend Lillian, who was diagnosed with epilepsy. She went to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital for extensive testing with an amazing team that became family to her and her mom. She's been seizure-free for over a year now!