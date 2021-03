GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The pandemic has affected everyone, including kids and has had an impact on both their sleep habits and their mental health. We sat down with Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital to talk about how to tackle these issues.

First, Dr. Lisa Lowery tells us how to help your kids stay healthy mentally in these times when they may not be getting the social interaction they need.

We also discuss healthy sleeping habits for kids with Dr. Artinian!