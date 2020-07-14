Summer safety advice for kids from Helen DeVos doctor

Helen DeVos Children's Hospital
Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Due to everything that has happened in the world over the past couple months, and it being summertime, kids are outside more than ever. Dr. Adam Nicholson from Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital joined Maranda to provide advice on how to keep kids safe while they partake in all of the fun summer activities.

Keeping Kids Safe:

  • Supervise your kids while they are riding bikes, skateboards, scooters, etc.
  • Always wear a helmet
  • Always keep an eye on your kids while they are swimming
  • Have your kids wear a flotation device if they are not strong swimmers
    • Kids should always wear a flotation device in open water

Most of all, have your kids get outside to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine. This will be good for both their physical and mental well being!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon

 

 