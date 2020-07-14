Summer safety advice for kids from Helen DeVos doctor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Due to everything that has happened in the world over the past couple months, and it being summertime, kids are outside more than ever. Dr. Adam Nicholson from Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital joined Maranda to provide advice on how to keep kids safe while they partake in all of the fun summer activities.

Keeping Kids Safe:

Supervise your kids while they are riding bikes, skateboards, scooters, etc.

Always wear a helmet

Always keep an eye on your kids while they are swimming

Have your kids wear a flotation device if they are not strong swimmers Kids should always wear a flotation device in open water



Most of all, have your kids get outside to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine. This will be good for both their physical and mental well being!