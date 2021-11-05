Spider-Man visits the patients at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital!

Helen DeVos Children's Hospital

by: Maranda

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital consistently provides above-and-beyond care to its patients. High-quality, safe health care is just the basis of what they provide. Most importantly they offer their patients that chance to smile, laugh and enjoy their time at the hospital. Recently, Spider-Man came to visit the patients in an incredibly unique way that will forever be unforgettable by the kids and families at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

>>>Take a look!

(Video provided by Spectrum Health)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon