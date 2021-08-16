Spectrum Health: Too soon to talk school?

If you’re the type of parent who likes to plan ahead, now is the time to think about new tips and tactics to make the coming school year run smoothly. It’s always difficult transitioning from the laid-back summer schedule to the hectic schedule of the school year.

It usually takes a good month or so to get back into the groove, at least to where you feel confident everyone in your household is back on track.

And once you’ve gotten into the groove again, don’t you wish you could keep it going all year long? Wouldn’t it be great to keep everything running smoothly ’til next June?

It just so happens that a few handy tips can keep your family functioning like a well-oiled machine, at least when it comes to nutrition and meal preparation.