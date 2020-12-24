Santa visits tiny patients in the NICU

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This year, Santa took an extra special trip to the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital to visit the tiniest patients around.

For these families, this first Christmas isn’t full of joy, “Having a baby in the NICU is an up and down emotional roller coaster, but with all of the support from doctors and nurses on hand, it makes us feel very safe and secure. The team guides our hand and make us calm and comfortable during otherwise very hard times.” Mariah Perez-Calas said.

Jason Yakes, an RN in the NICU, decided he would take his day job and moonlight as Mr. Claus for the newborns. “I was up all night, practicing,” he told Spectrum Health. All of his little companions dressed up in their holiday best to meet him for the first time. Not many 2 week olds get to meet Santa, so this was an extra special festivity.

To see all of the pictures and hear the whole story, head to Spectrum Health.