Misconceptions around pot answered by Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital doctor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – I sat down with Dr. Lowery from Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital to talk about the misconceptions around marijuana, or pot. Many people, especially teens, have the assumption that marijuana isn’t all that bad because it is now legal in Michigan and a natural plant. However, Dr. Lowery is here to inform kids and parents about the truth around marijuana. She wants people to understand that pot is still a drug and you can still get addicted to it, plus for individuals under 21 years old, it is still illegal for them to use.

It’s important for parents to understand the negative effects of marijuana in order to education kids on this topic.