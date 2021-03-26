Meet a very special team at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- A hospital stay can be scary for anyone. Imagine how frightening that can be for a young child and their family. At Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, there’s a special team in place that’s making a huge difference.

The Child Life Services Team at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is made up of almost 40 staff members and each plays an important role for patients and their families. The Child Life specialists are focused on education and procedural support for the children during their time in the hospital. The team helps to normalize the hospital experience for the young patients and their families. Each team member specializes in something different, making the team unique to such a special place like Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

