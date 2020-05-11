Maranda virtually checks in to hear what’s happening at the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Maranda had the privilege of virtually stepping inside the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital to talk with a young patient and a child life specialist about how it’s going at the hospital during these crazy times. Although the current reality is not an ideal situation, it was great to hear how spirits were up and how well taken care of the patients are.

If you’re looking for ways to make the kids at Helen DeVos smile during these tough times, you can send them well wishes virtually! Check out more information HERE on how you can do that!