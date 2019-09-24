Making exercise fun at 13th annual Grand Rapids Kids Marathon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The Grand Rapids Marathon and Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital are dedicated to encouraging healthy lifestyles for children and their families while helping kids understand healthy habits that will last a lifetime. This is why they have partnered up for the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Kids Marathon! Starting on August 5th, kids have been tracking each half mile of running and walking until they have completed 25 miles. The Kids Marathon includes different events taking place in August, September, and October to get kids out and help with their training for the Kids Marathon!

The Obstacle Course Run event is another fun way for kids to check off another mile for their training! This is taking place this Wednesday, September 25th at 6:30pm at the John Ball Zoo with registration starting at 6pm! After the Obstacle Course Run, there will be post snacks for everyone to enjoy! The final 1.2 Mile Run to conclude the Kids Marathon will take place on Saturday, October 19th at 1:30pm at the David D. Hunting YMCA! Kids will have the opportunity to run the last 1.2 miles of the official Grand Rapids Marathon course. Participants will receive official race bibs, t-shirts, and other prizes! Register for this event here!