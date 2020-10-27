Maintaining a good sleep schedule during Daylight Savings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – This Sunday is daylight savings so make sure to turn your clocks back an hour! We met up with Dr. Artinian from Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital to get advice for parents about making sure their kids are getting a good nights sleep. Turning your clocks back mean we get an extra hour, but Dr. Artinian says to keep your kids sleep schedule the same. Making sure your kids are on a good sleep schedule is super important to help keep them focused, function efficiently, and be in a good mood. A great way to deal with the time change is to still wake up and go to bed at your normal time on Sunday to get a head start for Monday morning.
For more information, visit Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital’s website!