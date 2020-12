GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you and your family are looking for a way to make a difference this holiday season, today and tomorrow are very special days! The annual Radiothon with Star 105.7 is taking place, which raises funds for the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and its patients. You can donate online or help out in a variety of different ways.

We check in with our friends Mac & Shmitty to see how it’s going!

