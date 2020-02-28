Kids at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital get special surprise from Disney On Ice

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Earlier this week, kids at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital received a special visit from cast members and characters from Disney On Ice ahead of their show at the Van Andel Arena this weekend. It was a heartwarming day as kids’ faces lit up when they saw Mickey Mouse and friends walk through the door.

Cast members also accompanied Mickey to visit with the patients, including Adriene Ott, who performs as Princess Jasmine. Visiting with the children battling illnesses is personal for Adriene as she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma last year. She went through six months of treatment but never stopped skating throughout her chemo. Now cancer free and back on tour, Adriene knows how important a big support system is for anyone battling an illness which is why visiting with the kids is so special for her.

Disney On Ice will put on multiple shows throughout the weekend at the Van Andel Arena!

