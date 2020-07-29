Kids and masks: Tips from a Helen DeVos doctor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Wearing a mask is a new normal in our society, and a lot of parents have questions about their kids wearing masks so we sat down with Dr. Olivero, an expert from Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, to get these questions answered. It’s no secret that one of the most important and effective ways to contain the spread of COVID-19 is to wear a mask, and the same is true with kids and teens. Since they can spread the virus just as easily as adults, it’s important to make sure your kids are wearing a mask while indoors at public spaces and when they are unable to social distance outdoors.

The best way to get your children accustom to wearing a mask is to start “mask training” at home. Whenever they are doing tasks for longer periods of time like reading, watching a movie, or doing chores, you can have them wear a mask to start practicing. This will be super helpful once school opens back up! Another tip from Dr. Olivero is to let your child pick out their own stylish pattern.

In order to prevent the spread we all must work together by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing!