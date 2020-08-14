Keep kids healthy and active with the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Kids Marathon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – A great way to get your kids outside and moving is to participate in the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Kids Marathon! The goal of the kids marathon is to encourage healthy lifestyles for children and their families as well as help kids become physically active throughout their life. The 2020 race is going to look a little different, but kids are still encouraged to sign up and it’s totally FREE!

This year’s race is going virtual. Parents are asked to sign up their kids online which they’ll then receive a log sheet for their kids to keep track of their miles ran. From now until October 17th, kids are expected to run 2-3 miles a week up to 25 miles and then on October 17th, kids will run the last 1.2 miles of the marathon, getting them to the goal of 26.2 miles (like a regular marathon!). Visit the GR Kids Marathon’s website to learn more!