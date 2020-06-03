How to talk to your kids about what’s happening in the world: Advice from a Helen DeVos doctor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – There are so many things happening in our world right now that may be difficult to explain to our young children. Dr. Cadieux from Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital joined me to provide parents with advice on how to have these tough conversations with our kids.

During these crazy and unpredictable times, Dr. Cadieux explains how having open and honest conversations with kids will be helpful for all. Let your children ask questions and express how they’re feeling about what they have heard or seen. Most importantly, make sure to reassure your kids that everything will be okay and we’re all in this together.