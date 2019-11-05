How to prevent getting sick this cold and flu season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Cold and flu season is officially here so I met up with an expert from Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital to discuss what we need to do to stay safe from the flu this year.

The flu can be miserable for children and families so it’s important to do what you can to prevent this virus from affecting your home. Dr. McGee suggests the best way to prevent the flu is to get your flu shot! In fact, he suggests everyone 6 months or older should get their flu shot. Other ways to stop yourself from getting sick is to make sure you’re washing your hands constantly throughout the day. If you do get the flu, Dr. McGee highly suggests to stay home from school or work to ensure you aren’t getting others sick.

To get your flu shot, visit your doctor’s office, local pharmacy, or the health department. Stay healthy this flu season!