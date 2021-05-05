GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In a press release yesterday, Miguela Caniza, MD MPH, Director of the St. Jude Global Infectious Diseases Program at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and a leader in tracking COVID-19 in pediatric populations spoke out today on the important role children will play in helping to achieve herd immunity against the virus.

“In order to achieve the two-thirds threshold necessary for herd immunity, childhood vaccinations are a key component,” said Dr. Caniza. “Even if we immunize all adults in the United States against COVID-19, we still only get to 74% of the population protected. As vaccine hesitancy and the spread of variants become a growing crisis, being able to vaccinate children safely and effectively against COVID-19 will be a critically important step in helping us to control the virus.”

Here is what Spectrum Health Doctors are saying about COVID vaccine for kids 12-15 years old.

