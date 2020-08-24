Helen DeVos patients make their ‘dream pizza’ with local chefs for pizza creation competition

Helen DeVos Children's Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital recently hosted a special event for their patients. Three lucky patients were paired with a local chef for a pizza creation competition where they were able to create their own personal pizza with the help from their chef. They could choose everything from traditional pizza toppings to Cheetos to gummy bears. It was so fun!

The winning pizza will be served at Balk Cafe inside the hospital with proceeds going back to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

