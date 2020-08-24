Helen DeVos patients make their ‘dream pizza’ with local chefs for pizza creation competition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) - What we eat impacts how we feel and Spectrum Health wants to make sure all kids and families feel good. Spectrum Health's Culinary Medicine team has partnered with Kids' Food Basket (KFB) for an interactive night of culinary fun during a virtual cooking class! Kids and families will be able to cook along with experts to create delicious meals using produce from Kids' Food Basket. They'll teach families all about proper nutrition and how to use produce you find at KFB or your local farmers market. Eating right will help you feel good, have lots of energy, and give your body the proper nutrition to perform your best!

The virtual cooking class is taking place Thursday, August 27th on Facebook Live from 6pm - 7pm. This class is open to anyone and everyone and is totally FREE! You must register ahead of time and you can do so HERE!