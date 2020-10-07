Helen DeVos doctor encourages families to get their flu shots this year

Helen DeVos Children's Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Right now more than ever it’s important for you and your family to get a flu shot. We met up with Dr. McGee from Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital to hear about why everyone should get a flu shot this year. You may have heard about the “twindemic” phrase going around, meaning influenza and coronavirus are both prevalent in our society. The “twindemic” is a real thing but can be avoidable by just getting a flu shot!

