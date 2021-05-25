Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital will have you jumping all summer long!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is starting their summer Jump Jam program. Student’s third-through-fifth grade are able to participate in this program that keeps kids active and encourages healthy habits all summer long. Jump Jam is a free jump roping program that includes jump rope demonstrations, healthy recipes, fun activities and words of encouragement.

This self-paced, virtual program will run from June 20 to August 5, 2021. Register at spectrumhealth.org/jumpjam to receive your free goodies and activity card. Submit your healthy summer pictures and videos to be showcased on the program webpage and Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital social media.