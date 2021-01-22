Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital welcomes new president

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital named their new president in August of 2020. Dr. Hossain Marandi and Dr. Dom Sanflippio, interim president and current associate department chief/pediatrician-in-chief, join Maranda to talk about the future of Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Marandi says “in order to talk about the future, we have to talk about the past, where we are today, and then going forward”. Ranked as one of the top 50 children’s hospitals by U.S. News & World Report, Dr. Marandi believes the hospital has reached its goal of bringing world class care to West Michigan, but is going to continue the same great feel, the community care, along with great staff and technology.

To learn more about the hospital, the community care, the staff, and more, head to their website.