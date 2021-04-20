Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital introduces a new Sensory Room

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Great things are always happening at the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and it takes the community surrounding it to bring things to life. Vonnie Woodrick founder of I Understand teamed up with Helen DeVos Children’s hospital to create a sensory room for children on the autistic spectrum that are at risk of harming themselves. This room acts as a calming and comforting space for not only children with autism, but also for any child experience anxiety.

Sensory integration is so important young kids. Families are able to see everything that Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and the I Understand team are going to create this sensory space. The hope is that those families will bring some of those tips and tricks back to their homes and integrate the sensory space into their home. The sensory room is doing wonderfully in its new space and truly helping all children and especially those with behavioral and developmental health needs. The children are desperately in need of the calming and comforting environment and with the new sensory room they are able to have one-on-one time in this room and experience things that are meaningful just for them.