Helen DeVos Children Hospital NICU twins turn 10 alongside the hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Hughes family were blessed with two miracle babies ten years ago. Born at 25 weeks, twins Erin and Will were placed immediately into the NICU. They were born on January 18th but did not come home until mid June.

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital has always been a place for the Hughes family to go back to, from broken bones, surgeries, or even annually celebrating their birthday with pizza and ice cream at the hospital!

“Thank you for being incredible and for continuing to grow, it has been amazing to watch the journey of 10 years. We were there a week after they opened.” They thank the hospital, “The continuous growth, we are just so thankful for everything they provide to everyone.”